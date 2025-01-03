Temporary Bus Detours Around Lambton Quay: 5-9 January 2025

Metlink buses will detour around Lambton Quay to temporary stops along the Harbour Quays and Featherston Street for three days and four nights while Wellington City Council carries out critical maintenance, including fixing leaks and road resurfacing.

From 7pm Sunday 5 January to 7am Thursday 9 January 2025, Lambton Quay and nearby side streets will be closed to all traffic, including buses. All bus stops on Lambton Quay and Brandon Street will be closed.

Routes 13, 33, 34, 37, and 26 will begin and end at Wellington Railway Station. Route 2 to Karori and Route 4 to Mairangi will stop at Wellington Railway Station before travelling up Bowen Street.

Buses travelling towards Wellington Railway Station will detour from Willis Street to Customhouse Quay before turning left onto Whitmore Street.

Buses travelling towards Willis Street and Courtenay Place will travel along Whitmore Street, Featherston Street, and Hunter Street.

Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and travel using the latest information on the Metlink app or website.

