Name Release, Fatal Crash, Balclutha
Friday, 3 January 2025, 9:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Balclutha, Friday
20 December.
He was 24-year-old Cody Blair Storer of
Balclutha.
Police extend our condolences to the family
and loved ones of the deceased.
Enquires into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
