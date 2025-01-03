Name Release, Fatal Crash, Balclutha

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Balclutha, Friday 20 December.

He was 24-year-old Cody Blair Storer of Balclutha.

Police extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Enquires into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

