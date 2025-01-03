Fatal Crash, Ihumatao Road, Māngere

One person has died following a single vehicle crash on Ihumatao Road, Māngere yesterday 2 January.

Emergency services responded at around 5.36pm, but the driver and sole occupant was found deceased.

The Serious Crash Investigations Unit has conducted a scene examination and is appealing for witnesses to the crash.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250102/7039.

Police continue to encourage drivers to take extra care on the roads, watch your speed levels, take breaks if travelling long distances, and remove any chance of distraction by not using your mobile phone.

