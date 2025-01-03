Cool And Wet Start To 2025, With Glimpses Of Sunshine In Between

Covering period of Friday 3 - Monday 6 January

The wet and cool start to 2025 is forecast to continue this weekend for many parts of Aotearoa New Zealand. However, some regions can look forward to periods of settled weather, and by Monday, the bulk of the South Island and western North Island have a drier, brighter day on the cards.

Today (Friday) sees a wet day for much of the South Island as a cold front makes its way up the country. The northern half of the island could even be in for thunderstorms, some of which may bring heavier downpours or large amounts of hail. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for Nelson, Marlborough, and the inland parts of the Hurunui District until 9pm this evening. The North Island also sees its share of wet weather today, with thunderstorms possible.

While rain jackets may still be needed this weekend in the North Island, a slice of drier weather is expected between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

(Photo/Supplied)

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says, “For Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, however, the rain hangs on a bit longer on Saturday, only clearing at night. The Wairoa District of Hawke’s Bay has a Watch for Heavy Rain from midday until 11pm.”

It’s a brighter story for the bulk of the South Island this weekend, apart from rain at times in Marlborough and a shower or two in Canterbury, coastal Otago, and Southland. Meanwhile, Westland and Fiordland remain some of the sunnier spots in the country this weekend.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

An extra jumper will continue to be a summer companion this weekend with southerly winds bringing a chill to the eastern and southern parts of the North and South Islands. Temperatures look well cooler than average for the time of year, with highs of 14°C in Wellington on Sunday, 15°C in Christchurch and Dunedin, and 18°C in Napier and Hastings.

By Monday, much of the South Island will enjoy a settled day with sunshine in the afternoon, a welcome start for those heading back to work. For the North Island, the weekend pattern continues into Monday, with cool showers in the south and east, and the odd shower elsewhere.

“Those still on holiday will find plenty of dry slots throughout the day to continue enjoying the downtime,” Makgabutlane adds.

© Scoop Media

