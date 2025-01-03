Southern Motorway Closed Following Crash, Dunedin - Southern
Friday, 3 January 2025, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1/Southern Motorway, Dunedin is currently
closed between the Quarry Road Bridge and Saddle Hill
Overpass due to a crash.
The single vehicle crash was
reported around 3:30pm.
Four people have received
moderate injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area and expect
delays.
