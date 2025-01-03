Southern Motorway Closed Following Crash, Dunedin - Southern

State Highway 1/Southern Motorway, Dunedin is currently closed between the Quarry Road Bridge and Saddle Hill Overpass due to a crash.

The single vehicle crash was reported around 3:30pm.

Four people have received moderate injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

