Animal Activists Will Protest At Mid Northern Rodeo Tomorrow

What: ‘Ban Rodeo’ protest at Mid Northern Rodeo

When: Sunday 5 January, 12pm-1pm

Where: 32 Kokopu Block Road, Maungatapere, Whangārei

Two animals have died at rodeo events this rodeo season. A bull at Te Anau and a horse at Rerewhakaaitu.

Tomorrow, as the Mid Northern Rodeo takes place, animal rights organisation Direct Animal Action will reinforce its call for a ban, saying enough is enough.

Apollo Taito, spokesperson for DAA, says the group will gather in protest outside the rodeo and will be encouraging people not to attend the event.

“This rodeo season, there have been more needless animal deaths. We see these deaths happen every season.

“How is it acceptable for animals to be injured to the extent that they need to be put down just for the sake of “entertainment”?

“Rodeo events directly breach New Zealand’s Animal Welfare Act, with animals used at these events subjected to extreme psychological and physical trauma.

“The Government has just banned greyhound racing because too many dogs were getting injured and dying.

“Animals in rodeo suffer the same type of abuse of entertainment, and in addition are provoked and pursued with painful instruments like spurs and ropes.

“Enough is enough. We should have seen these barbaric rodeo events banned a long time ago. There’s no place for rodeo in modern Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Mr Taito.

