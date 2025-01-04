Name Release: Fatal Crash, Riversdale Drive, New Plymouth
Saturday, 4 January 2025, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a crash on Riversdale Drive in New Plymouth on 24
December 2024.
He was 60-year-old Darcy Wilfred Brewer of
Merrilands, New Plymouth.
Police extend our condolences to
his family and loved ones at this difficult
time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
