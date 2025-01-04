Name Release: Fatal Crash, Riversdale Drive, New Plymouth

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Riversdale Drive in New Plymouth on 24 December 2024.

He was 60-year-old Darcy Wilfred Brewer of Merrilands, New Plymouth.

Police extend our condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

