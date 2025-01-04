Police Appeal For Information Following Suspicious Tikipunga Fire

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer: Whangārei:

Police are appealing for information following a suspicious fire at a Tikipunga property on 2 January.

At around 5.30am that day, a member of the public driving down Kiripaka Road came across a vehicle on fire on the front lawn of a residential property.

The member of the public alerted the occupants of the house, and assisted them with moving another vehicle to ensure that did not also catch fire.

Police would like to speak to this member of the public, and any other potential witnesses who may have seen or heard something suspicious in Kiripaka Road around the time of the fire.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 250102/5758. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

