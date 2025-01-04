Remutaka Hill Closed Following Crash - Wellington
Saturday, 4 January 2025, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Remutaka Hill/SH2 is closed following a crash.
The
two-vehicle crash was reported to emergency services at
11:30am.
One person has been seriously injured, and a
second person has received moderate
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
