Fatal Crash, Karaka

One person has died and another has serious injuries following a crash in Karaka last night.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Walters Road and Blackbridge Road about 8:50pm to reports a single car had hit a bank.

One of the occupants sadly could not be revived by first responders and died at the scene, while the other was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and the circumstances remain under investigation.

