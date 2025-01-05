Crash blocking SH94 near Homer Tunnel - Southern
Sunday, 5 January 2025, 4:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 94 near the Homer Tunnel is currently
blocked following a crash.
The two-vehicle crash was
reported around 3:45pm.
Initial indications suggest
there are injuries.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays.
