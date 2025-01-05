State Highway 3, Mokoia Closed - Central
Sunday, 5 January 2025, 5:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 3 is closed near Mokoia Road following a
crash.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at
5:15pm.
Initial indications are that there are serious
injuries.
Diversions are in place, at Gladstone Road
in Hawera and Whakamara Road just south of
Mokoia.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
