State Highway 3, Mokoia Closed - Central

State Highway 3 is closed near Mokoia Road following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 5:15pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

Diversions are in place, at Gladstone Road in Hawera and Whakamara Road just south of Mokoia.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

