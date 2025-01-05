State Highway 94, Fiordland Now Open - Southern
State Highway 94 near the Homer Tunnel has now reopened after the earlier two-vehicle crash.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
State Highway 94 near the Homer Tunnel has now reopened after the earlier two-vehicle crash.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
Remember those silent movies where the heroine is tied to the railway tracks or going over the waterfall in a barrel? Finance Minister Nicola Willis seems intent on portraying herself as that damsel in distress. According to Willis, this country’s current economic problems have all been caused by the spending schemes cooked up by the dastardly and long-departed Grant Robertson, in cahoots with Treasury. So don’t blame her for the current state of the New Zealand economy. We appear to be paying her over $300,000 a year to wring her hands and blame everyone else for the country’s plight.
Her decision to take a stand against the Labour Party’s anti-Māori and racist policies—crossing the floor and founding Te Pāti Māori—was a defining moment in our nation’s history. Today, Te Pāti Māori continues to uphold her vision and commitment to the tino rangatiratanga of our people.
Biosecurity New Zealand Commissioner North Mike Inglis says the latest find demonstrates the benefit and effectiveness of MPI’s lure-based surveillance trapping network and the biosecurity system.
Customs has arrested three alleged drug couriers at Auckland International Airport, in separate smuggling attempts this week, seizing a total of an estimated 27 kilograms of methamphetamine worth NZ$10.23 million. The two incidents are not believed to be related.
Kahurangi (Dame) Tariana will be remembered for spearheading a movement of transformation inspired by her belief in whānau being able to define their own solutions. Her introduction of the concept of Whānau Ora in 2002; and her leadership as the first Minister for Whānau Ora in 2010, has been instrumental in changing the ways in which the State have worked for Māori and Pasifika families.
The AJP is calling for an immediate investigation into these alleged violations, with relevant action such as the suspension of certifications, independent audits, and enforcement. The public is urged to visit the AJP website to take action by requesting accountability from both the brands involved and the Ministry for Primary Industries,
Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming was a beautiful soul and her death will be felt across the Nelson community and our Police family. A widely respected police officer with 38 years front line service. She was also a loved and cherished, daughter, mother, wife and valued member of the wider Nelson community.