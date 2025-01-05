Fatal Crash, Mokoia
Sunday, 5 January 2025, 7:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now advise one person has died after a crash
on State Highway 3, Mokoia.
The two-vehicle crash was
reported to emergency services at 5:15pm.
Five other
people were injured, two seriously, and three
moderately.
The road remains closed while the Serious
Crash Unit conduct a scene
examination.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more