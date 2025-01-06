Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu Pay Tribute To Kahurangi Turia

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for the South Island, join with whānau, hapū, iwi, leaders and friends across the motu in mourning the loss of one of the country’s most fearless modern leaders, the Honourable Dr Dame Tariana Turia.

Representatives of Te Taumata, the iwi shareholder council of Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, and the General Partnership Board, which provides operational guidance, were welcomed onto Whangaehu Marae in Whanganui today to pay their respects.

“We are incredibly saddened by the passing of Kahurangi (Dame) Tariana,” said Hina-i-te-māra Moses-Te Kani, Co-Chairperson of Te Taumata. “The love of Kahurangi Tariana for her whānau, hapū and iwi, and for her people, was immeasurable as was her undeniable belief in whānau. She leaves an incredible legacy, which will endure for generations to come.

“As the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for the South Island, we have been privileged to be guided by Kahurangi Tariana since our establishment in 2014. As the inaugural Minister for Whānau Ora and then a key member of our Independent Assessment Panel, Kahurangi Tariana was instrumental in helping us shape our model to grow and strengthen the Whānau Ora approach. She was a tireless and fearless advocate for whānau, spearheading positive change across many areas, including family violence and the disability sector.

“Her message to all was simple: no-one may dictate the ideal path for a whānau besides that whānau themselves. Her belief in whānau being able to define their own solutions was unwavering,” Moses-Te Kani said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Dame Tariana introduced the concept of Whānau Ora in 2002, and her leadership as the first Minister for Whānau Ora in 2010 was key in changing the ways in which the State has worked for Māori and Pasifika families.

“As thousands gather to pay their respects at Whangaehu Marae in Whanganui, we in Te Waipounamu send our love to the Turia whānau and to all who mourn the loss of this great leader.

“Moe mai rā e te rangatira, moe mai rā”.

