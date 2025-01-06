Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cool Southerlies, But Summer Isn’t Gone Yet

Monday, 6 January 2025, 2:32 pm
Forecast: MetService

Covering period of Monday 6 - Thursday 9 January

The cool temperatures that have characterised January so far are set to continue, with MetService forecasting southerly winds prevailing for much of the week. Alongside cooler temperatures for the eastern and southern regions of both main islands, rain and showers will feature during the first half of the week. However, intervals of clearer and warmer weather will break up the generally unsettled conditions ahead.

Fierce southerly winds greeted the eastern and lower North Island on Monday morning, continuing a pattern seen over recent days. These southerlies have also affected sea conditions, generating large waves in Cook Strait.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane explains, “Waves are expected to peak around the middle of the day today (Monday) before easing gradually throughout the afternoon, dropping below 4 metres tonight. While these are expected to be the highest waves of the week, Wednesday is expected to bring rough sea conditions again as briefly strong southerlies accompany an approaching front.”

The eastern North Island is set to bear the brunt of wet weather early in the week, with a Heavy Rain Watch in place for the Wairoa District until 3 am Tuesday. Meanwhile, the lower South Island will see rain developing late Tuesday, which will then spread northwards up the country on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps across. Following the front’s passage, clearer conditions are expected for many areas in the latter half of the week. However, eastern regions are likely to remain mostly cloudy and cool, with occasional showers lingering.

Temperatures look to stay cooler than average for the time of year this week, particularly in the lower North Island and eastern parts of both islands, where daytime highs will struggle to climb past the mid to high teens.

“After a sizzling start to the season in early December, many might be wondering where summer has gone,” says Makgabutlane. “That said, there will be glimpses of summer weather in between the unsettled conditions. Sunshine features across most of the South Island today, and Tuesday looks like warmer weather for many, with temperatures climbing to 30°C in parts of Otago.”

© Scoop Media

