Road Blocked, SH2, Upper Hutt - Wellington

Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound lane of River Road (SH2) near Gibbons Street, Upper Hutt.

The crash was reported around 6pm.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The northbound lane is blocked with partial blocking in the southbound lane, motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

