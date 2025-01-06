Road Blocked, SH2, Upper Hutt - Wellington
Monday, 6 January 2025, 7:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the
northbound lane of River Road (SH2) near Gibbons Street,
Upper Hutt.
The crash was reported around
6pm.
No serious injuries have been reported.
The
northbound lane is blocked with partial blocking in the
southbound lane, motorists are advised to take an alternate
route.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more