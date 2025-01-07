Be A Wai Warrior - Water Restrictions In Place

Photo/Supplied.

It’s time to turn off the sprinklers and irrigation systems with NPDC’s Wai Warrior summer water restrictions now in place.

Under the odds-and-evens system, hand-held hoses can be used at odd-numbered houses on odd-numbered days and at even-numbered houses on even-numbered days. The use of sprinklers, irrigation systems and unattended hoses is banned up to 31 March.

“Summer is when our water use is highest, but our supply rivers are at their lowest. Our treatment plants can produce only so much every day, and we also want to keep as much water as possible in our rivers for the benefit of the environment,” says NPDC Manager Three Waters Mark Hall.

“Gardens are where the most domestic water is used in summer and the odds-and-evens system helps ensure there’s enough water for everyone, even with our growing population.”

New Plymouth District’s average daily use has risen a little to around 295L per person, compared to 288L in 2020/21.

“Building good habits around water is about small actions every day, such as turning off the tap while brushing your teeth or cleaning vegetables, or watering gardens only once or twice a week in dry weather,” says Mark.

“Little changes can make a big difference.”

Wai Warrior tips to reduce water use around the home include:

Water your garden in the early morning or the evening when there is no wind.

Use a good mulch to reduce evaporation from your garden.

Take short showers.

Don’t wash down paths and driveways - use a broom instead.

Use a bucket and sponge rather than a hose to clean your car.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

More water-saving tips for in the garden and around the home are on NPDC’s website at npdc.govt.nz/WaiWarrior.

Fast facts:

The New Plymouth, Ōākura, Okato and Inglewood water supplies connect to just under 28,000 homes and businesses.

New Plymouth residents consume about 30 per cent more water per person, per day than the national average.

© Scoop Media

