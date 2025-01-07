State Highway 1, Weld Pass Night-Works Planned For Late January

State Highway 1 Weld Pass will be the first big resurfacing job in Marlborough in the New Year as the state highway summer maintenance season continues in the top of the South Island.

Night works are planned for Weld Pass from Wednesday, 29 January to Thursday, 13 February. Work will be carried out nightly between 7 pm and 5 am.

Allowances are being made for the Waitangi Day holiday. Contractors will stop work at 5am on Wednesday, 5 February and won’t resume work until 7pm on Friday, 7 February.

Contractors will be carrying out structural asphalt work to strengthen the road surface on a 500m section of Weld Pass. This will include milling, or removing the old surface, before adding new layers. They will also maximise the closure by carrying out other maintenance work including clearing drainage and attending to signage and vegetation.

Mark Owen, Regional Manager Wellington/Top of the South, says Weld Pass must be closed to all traffic while the work is completed.

“Weld Pass is a narrow road with very limited space. Resurfacing work and laying asphalt requires large machinery that occupies a lot of space. It simply isn’t possible to allow traffic through the work site while work is underway.”

“A full closure at night is safer for road crews and the public. It also allows the work to be finished much faster. Doing this sort of the work during the day under stop/go, when there is more traffic would create major delays for drivers. This something we absolutely want to avoid,” Mr Owen says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

While there will be a midnight opening each night to allow queued traffic through the work site, Mr Owen warns the closure will create delays for people travelling between Blenheim and Christchurch.

“It is essential drivers are aware of the closure and factor it into their travel plans.”

“There are no suitable local road detours, meaning the only alternative route between Christchurch and Blenheim is the inland route – Lewis Pass, Murchison, St Arnaud – this is a much longer route and drivers, especially those with Picton ferry connections, must be prepared,” Mr Owen says.

Mr Owen advises travellers that other essential state highway maintenance work will be underway in Marlborough from late January and recommends drivers plan ahead and check the NZTA Journey Planner.

“While the Weld Pass closure is underway, contractors will also resurface two roundabouts in Blenheim, making the most of the lower freight volumes travelling on State Highway 1.”

“Drivers need to keep this in mind. Please, check road conditions before you travel. Be aware of where the road works are so you can plan your journeys properly,” he says.

Other Marlborough State Highway maintenance works:

SH1 Grove Rd and SH6 Nelson St roundabouts resurfacing Sunday, 2 February to Tuesday, 4 February. 7 pm – 5 am

SH1 Grove Road and Main Street roundabout resurfacing Sunday, 9 February to Wednesday, 12 February. 7 pm – 5 am

SH1/Freeths Rd intersection, turning bay construction Monday 27 January to Friday, 21 March



More information on these projects will be shared soon, before work begins.

Works Schedule:

Wednesday, 29 January to Thursday, 13 February, 7 pm to 5 am. No work on the night of Wednesday, 5 February or Thursday, 6 February.

Full road closure - no suitable local road detours available. An alternative route to Christchurch is via the inland route – St Arnaud, Murchison, Lewis Pass. This is a significantly longer route and has much longer travel times.

- no suitable local road detours available. An alternative route to Christchurch is via the inland route – St Arnaud, Murchison, Lewis Pass. This is a significantly longer route and has much longer travel times. There will be one opening each night at midnight to let queued traffic through the work area. The northbound lane will travel first, followed by the southbound lane.

These works are weather-dependent, and schedules may change.

Road users must follow the instructions of contractors and obey all temporary speed limits and traffic controls.

Works Location:

© Scoop Media

