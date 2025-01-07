Prohibited Fire Season Revoked In Wairarapa

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is revoking the prohibited fire season put in place in Wairarapa last month, which banned outdoor fires in the area.

From 8am Wednesday 8 January, the southern coastal area, including Aorangi Forest Park and the eastern coast up to Pahaoa, will be in a restricted fire season until further notice.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire will need a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which can be applied for at www.checkitsalright.nz.

All other areas in Wairarapa - including the valley and up the coast to Mataikona - will be in an open fire season, which means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

Wellington District Community Risk Manager Phil Soal says the recent rainfall and cooler conditions over the last couple of weeks has reduced the risk of wildfire in the area.

"We really appreciate the cooperation we’ve had from people in Wairarapa while fires were banned," he says.

"We weren’t called out to any major vegetation fires over the holiday break, and we’re very pleased about that.

"However, while people can light fires again, they still need to take sensible precautions - particularly to avoid burning if strong winds are forecast.

"Make sure you have sufficient water or extinguishers to put the fire out properly, and keep checking that it’s out afterwards.

"If you’re not sure which season it is where you are, go to www.checkitsalright.nz to find out, and follow the safety advice provided."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

