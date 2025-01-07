Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Summer Maintenance Crews Grateful For Support From Motorists In Auckland

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 2:59 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi would like to thank everyone who travelled on the Auckland motorway network over the summer break for their patience while critical maintenance work was carried out on State Highway 1.

To minimise disruption to road users, NZTA took advantage of lower traffic volumes during the holiday period to replace a bridge joint at Spaghetti Junction and carry out essential maintenance on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

NZTA Regional Manager of Maintenance and Operations, Jacqui Hori-Hoult says our crews on the ground were grateful to all road users who adhered to traffic management in place and showed respect towards the on-site workers, helping to keep everyone safe.

“We acknowledge the work will have caused disruption and delay and we want to thank all road users who were patient and adhered to the lower speeds and traffic management in place while our roading crews were working to make our roads even more resilient.

“We were able to complete critical work and ensure the safety of our teams within closures on some of the busiest sections of the Auckland motorway network. Road users’ compliance was high which is a fantastic outcome for our roads and for the safety of our workers.”

Further maintenance work is scheduled to begin Sunday 19 January in the port area, on State Highway 16 The Strand. This will include full lane closures during the weekend and lane restrictions on week nights.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 