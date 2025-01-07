Summer Maintenance Crews Grateful For Support From Motorists In Auckland

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi would like to thank everyone who travelled on the Auckland motorway network over the summer break for their patience while critical maintenance work was carried out on State Highway 1.

To minimise disruption to road users, NZTA took advantage of lower traffic volumes during the holiday period to replace a bridge joint at Spaghetti Junction and carry out essential maintenance on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

NZTA Regional Manager of Maintenance and Operations, Jacqui Hori-Hoult says our crews on the ground were grateful to all road users who adhered to traffic management in place and showed respect towards the on-site workers, helping to keep everyone safe.

“We acknowledge the work will have caused disruption and delay and we want to thank all road users who were patient and adhered to the lower speeds and traffic management in place while our roading crews were working to make our roads even more resilient.

“We were able to complete critical work and ensure the safety of our teams within closures on some of the busiest sections of the Auckland motorway network. Road users’ compliance was high which is a fantastic outcome for our roads and for the safety of our workers.”

Further maintenance work is scheduled to begin Sunday 19 January in the port area, on State Highway 16 The Strand. This will include full lane closures during the weekend and lane restrictions on week nights.

