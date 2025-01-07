X7 Life-saving Missions Performed By The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter On New Years Day

ARH IHT Rotorua to Auckland / Supplied

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter, which services the Coastal Bay of Plenty region, begun the year in high demand!

As you welcomed in 2025, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter crew were already saving lives, completing a total of 7 missions on New Years Day. These life-saving missions varied from medical related to accident related.

The rescue helicopter crew welcomed in 2025 airborne and hard at work as they flew a male in life-threatening condition from Taupo Hospital to Waikato Hospital for further medical care.

20 minutes later, the rescue helicopter crew were dispatched to Hahei for a male who sustained injuries after an accident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic and flown to Auckland City Hospital for further treatment.

Later that morning, the crew were tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a male who had sustained injuries following a significant fall. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

Immediately after completing this mission, the rescue helicopter was dispatched to Matakana Island for a male who was in critical condition. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital to receive further treatment.

An hour later, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tauranga Hospital for a female who was experiencing a medical event that required urgent treatment at another hospital. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further medical care.

Two hours later, the rescue helicopter crew were tasked to complete an urgent medical transfer. The rescue helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a male who needed swift transportation to Auckland City Hospital for further medical treatment.

Then that evening, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a female who was in critical condition. The patient was transported to Auckland City Hospital to receive further care.

We applaud our beyond amazing rescue helicopter crew for keeping loved ones together this summer.

Every dollar counts in critical moments... Help us gear up this summer and together, we can make a life-saving impact!

