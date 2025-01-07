Serious Crash, Coastal Highway, Appleby - Tasman

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on the Coastal Highway, Appleby, between Maisey and Redwood Roads.

Police were called about 3.15pm.

Initial indications suggest there have been serious injuries.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, or expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

