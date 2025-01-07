Serious Crash, Coastal Highway, Appleby - Tasman
Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 3:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on the Coastal Highway, Appleby, between
Maisey and Redwood Roads.
Police were called about
3.15pm.
Initial indications suggest there have been
serious injuries.
The road is closed, with diversions
in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, or
expect
delays.
