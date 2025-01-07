Arrests Made Over Petrol Station Robbery

A raft of Police resources has rounded up five people believed to have robbed a Karaka service station early this morning.

At about 5.30am, Police were called after five masked people with various weapons (not firearms) entered the petrol station on Harbourside Drive.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, of Counties Manukau CIB, says staff quickly activated the fog cannon before hiding at the back of the store.

“The group has proceeded to take cash, vapes and cigarettes before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

“Thankfully no one was injured, however staff are understandably shaken.”

Detective Inspector Bright says the vehicle was located abandoned a short time later in Pitt Avenue, Manurewa. She says officers then observed two people known to Police in a vehicle, and after a short pursuit both occupants were taken into custody on Boulderwood Place.

“Three other people were also seen by members of the public running through businesses in the area.

“Thanks to the information provided by our community, all three were rounded up by using the Police Eagle helicopter, Delta dog unit and officers on the ground.

“Let this be a reminder that Police will continue to hold to account those who choose to behave like this.

“It’s very lucky no one was injured.”

Detective Inspector Bright says Police continue to encourage the public to call Police straight away on 111 if you see or suspect anything suspicious happening.

Four males, two aged 20 and two Youths aged 15 and 14 will appear in Manukau District Youth Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

Another 18-year-old male has been charged with Failing to Stop.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

