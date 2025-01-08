Serious Crash, State Highway 1, Pairere
Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 8:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A serious two-vehicle crash has shut State
Highway 1 at Pairere in South Waikato this
morning.
Emergency services were alerted to
the crash, about 5.30am. Five people are reported to have
serious injuries
State Highway 1 is blocked between
Horahora Road and Paparamu Road and traffic management is
being arranged.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays.
