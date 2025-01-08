Serious Crash, State Highway 1, Pairere

A serious two-vehicle crash has shut State Highway 1 at Pairere in South Waikato this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, about 5.30am. Five people are reported to have serious injuries

State Highway 1 is blocked between Horahora Road and Paparamu Road and traffic management is being arranged.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

