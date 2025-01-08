Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Oruahine Track Closure On Mauao Next Week

Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 9:43 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Supplied: The Oruahine track on Mauao will be temporarily closed next week. For more information about tracks and locations on Mauao, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/mauao

The Oruahine track on Mauao will be temporarily closed next week for maintenance.

The track closure will take place from 7am on Wednesday, 15 January until 4pm on Friday, 17 January 2025. This closure is to ensure public safety while pest plant control work is undertaken via abseilers above the track.

If you’re climbing to Te Tihi o Mauao (the summit of Mauao), please use the Waikorire or Motukauri tracks instead. The Te Ara Tutanga (base track) will remain open throughout.

If this work is delayed because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances, it may be carried out at another suitable date.

For more information about tracks and locations on Mauao, visit our website or you can find other fantastic walks in our city here.

With approximately a million visitors walking up or around the maunga each year, Mauao is currently one of New Zealand’s top scenic walks.

We appreciate your patience while we undertake these works to help protect a treasured taonga of cultural, historical, spiritual and natural significance.

