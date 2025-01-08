Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Appeal For Information: East Tāmaki Homicide

Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 9:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the death of a child which occurred in East Tāmaki on Sunday evening are appealing to the public.

A 37-year-old male appeared before the Manukau District Court on Monday morning charged with murder.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection to this death.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around the Waiouru Road area in Highbrook and East Tāmaki between 8.30pm and 1am on the evening of Sunday 5 January 2025.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who observed a blue-coloured Nissan Bluebird in that area between those times.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250106/7049.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Acting Detective Inspector Veronica McPherson, Counties Manukau CIB

