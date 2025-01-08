Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

'No Excuse' - Driver's Illegal Crash-scene Shortcut

Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 2:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A motorist faces the prospect of serious charges after driving through cordons at the scene of a South Waikato crash that closed State Highway 1 this morning.

About 5.30am, two vehicles collided at Piarere, between Horahora and Paparamu roads. Five people were injured – three seriously and two critically – and the highway was closed for a scene examination by the Serious Crash Unit.

Police were still working at the scene at 9.30am, when a car transporter and trailer drove around workers at two cordons and then through the crash scene. An officer was forced to jump out of the way as the truck and trailer carried on through the investigation area, knocking over cones as it did so.

Senior Sergeant Murray Hamilton says the driver was pulled over by Police and spoken to. Charges are being considered against the 53-year-old Auckland man.

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t want to take a detour or are running late, there’s no excuse that justifies ignoring road closures or putting people at risk.

“Closing a State Highway isn’t done lightly or without good reason and in this case, it was to determine what caused a serious crash that sent five people to hospital.

“Thankfully, the majority of people understand that.”

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and the road reopened about 11.30am.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 