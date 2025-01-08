Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Distinctive Colour Leads To Brush The Law

Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 4:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have helped staff at Oranga School in One Tree Hill celebrate the return of a large amount of specially prepared paint, that had gone missing from its grounds. The paint was to be used for important maintenance work on school buildings and had been specially mixed in a sheen known as “all blacks”. 

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says the theft of the paint occurred sometime overnight on Sunday. 

“Four, ten litre buckets of the special paint had been left at the school for the weekend but was discovered to be missing, and this was reported to Police yesterday. 

“A scan of social media identified an amount of All Blacks paint for sale, providing the Glen Innes Tactical Crime Team with quick actions in paying a visit to the seller at their home on the North Shore this morning.

“A search of the property was executed, and the missing paint was located inside.” A 34-year-old woman was charged with receiving stolen goods and will appear in the Auckland District Court at a later date. Inspector Rachel Dolheguy says Police enquiries into the matter are still ongoing. “This was great work from our staff to locate and recover the paint so quickly, and we’re very happy that it is now back with the school.”

