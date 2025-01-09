SAFE Calls For Release Of Delayed Rodeo Code Of Welfare Following Two Deaths

Animal rights organisation SAFE is reinforcing its call for the immediate release of the revised rodeo code of welfare following the deaths of two animals over the new year period.

The first fatality was of a horse used in the Taupō rodeo. The horse was exhibiting lameness following the event in Taupō on 29 December and was killed the following day.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emily Hall says the 23-year-old horse had likely endured years of exploitation in rodeo.

"No animal should suffer and die for entertainment" says Hall. This horse’s tragic death is yet another example of the mistreatment deeply embedded in the rodeo industry".

The second death on December 30 occurred at the Te Anau rodeo, where a three-year-old bull’s hind leg was dislocated during the bull riding event. He was killed on-site.

"This bull’s leg literally came out of its hip socket" says Hall. "The pain and torment these animals are subjected to is absolutely appalling."

SAFE asserts these most recent injuries and deaths are indisputable examples of rodeo being in breach of New Zealand’s animal welfare laws and underscore the urgent need for Government action.

"Our Animal Welfare Act states that any physical handling of animals must be done in a way that minimises the likelihood of unnecessary pain or distress, and rodeo practices clearly violate this legislation" says Hall.

"Animals forced to participate in rodeo are subjected to extreme psychological and physical trauma and we should have seen these barbaric events outlawed a long time ago".

SAFE understands the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) drafted a revised rodeo code of welfare two years ago, however no further steps have been taken either by the NAWAC or Andrew Hoggard, the Minister responsible for Animal Welfare.

"These delays are costing animals their lives". says Hall. "While NAWAC and the Animal Welfare Minister hold up progress on the revised code of welfare, animals are enduring unnecessary suffering at these brutal events."

SAFE highlights that the physical pain and distress rodeo practices inflict on animals not only breaches their legal rights, but also goes against Kiwis expectations of animal welfare, particularly as rodeo is promoted as a family-friendly event.

"We continue to call attention to the significant disconnect between what the rodeo industry considers a sport, and the harm inflicted upon the animals in their care".

"We were deeply concerned to discover that horse trainer Kurtis Pertab, who received a disqualification last year for abusing horses, has been participating in recent rodeo events across the country." says Hall. "This is yet another indicator that rodeo clubs simply do not take animal welfare seriously enough".

Following the Government’s 10 December announcement confirming a ban on greyhound racing, SAFE emphasises the similarities with animals being used and abused for the entertainment of a very small minority.

"Rodeo, like greyhound racing, has no place in a society that values compassion for animals" says Hall.

"No animal should have to endure extreme trauma or catastrophic injuries in the name of entertainment, and we are calling on NAWAC and Minister Hoggard to release the revised rodeo code of welfare as a matter of urgency."

