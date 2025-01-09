Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fires Restricted In Waikato District From Friday

Thursday, 9 January 2025, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared that all of the Waikato district will be in a restricted fire season from 9am on Friday 10 until further notice.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has restricted open-air fires in the Waikato district. (Photo/Supplied)

This will include Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki, Matamata-Piako, Waikato, Hamilton City, Waipa, Otorohanga and Waitomo areas. The Central North Island is already in a restricted fire season.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire will need a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, which can be applied for at checkitsalright.nz.

Waikato District Manager Daryl Trim says the fire risk has continued to increase despite unseasonably cooler days and some rainfall.

"In these conditions, we want to help landowners safely manage their fires to limit the risk of fires spreading out of control," he says.

"Anyone planning to light fires in the open air will need to go to checkitsalright.nz, and go through a few easy steps to get a permit for their fire.

"If you don’t have internet access, you can phone 0800 658 628 to apply for a permit."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The website also provides guidance on how to light open-air fires safely, and to make sure they are fully extinguished afterward.

"We are continuing to monitor the weather and the fire risk in the Waikato District, as it is expected conditions may dry out further," Daryl Trim says.

"Please do the right thing and apply for a permit to help keep yourselves and your community safe when using fire."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 