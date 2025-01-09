Fires Restricted In Waikato District From Friday

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared that all of the Waikato district will be in a restricted fire season from 9am on Friday 10 until further notice.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has restricted open-air fires in the Waikato district. (Photo/Supplied)

This will include Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki, Matamata-Piako, Waikato, Hamilton City, Waipa, Otorohanga and Waitomo areas. The Central North Island is already in a restricted fire season.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire will need a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, which can be applied for at checkitsalright.nz.

Waikato District Manager Daryl Trim says the fire risk has continued to increase despite unseasonably cooler days and some rainfall.

"In these conditions, we want to help landowners safely manage their fires to limit the risk of fires spreading out of control," he says.

"Anyone planning to light fires in the open air will need to go to checkitsalright.nz, and go through a few easy steps to get a permit for their fire.

"If you don’t have internet access, you can phone 0800 658 628 to apply for a permit."

The website also provides guidance on how to light open-air fires safely, and to make sure they are fully extinguished afterward.

"We are continuing to monitor the weather and the fire risk in the Waikato District, as it is expected conditions may dry out further," Daryl Trim says.

"Please do the right thing and apply for a permit to help keep yourselves and your community safe when using fire."

