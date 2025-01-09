Making The District Plan Easier To Navigate

From today, the Rangitīkei District ePlan is available to users on our website, making information about zoning and land use more accessible and easier to navigate.

The ePlan is interactive, and allows users to search for specific property information relating to the District Plan. The key features that the ePlan has are:

Interactive maps: View and search by address, zone, or activity. Core maps are integrated into the Rangitīkei District Council ePlan so people can quickly see the zoning and planning rules that apply to a property.

Searchable content: Easily access relevant rules, objectives, and policies. Search by property address, explore zoning, and view property specific plan chapters. In the district plan text, people can explore each section or search by keyword.

Up-to-date information: The ePlan will provide the most up-to-date version of the District Plan. It contains a version of the District Plan that has been restructured to implement the mandatory requirements of the National Planning Standards.

Property specific information: Users can search for a particular property and automatically find all sections of the District Plan relevant to that property.

As well as property specific information, the District Plan is available in full as an eBook for those who want more in depth information about planning rules and zoning in the Rangitīkei.

“We know that for people who need planning and property information that scrolling through seemingly endless PDFs is time consuming and frustrating. Our team have been working extremely hard to launch this ePlan, which will eliminate many of those frustrations by giving users clear pathways to get the information that they need,” says Carol Gordon, Deputy Chief Executive for Rangitīkei District Council.

The ePlan is now officially the Operative Rangītikei District Plan. This means all planning applications will be required to be submitted referencing the new provisions contained in the ePlan.

People who have questions about using the ePlan, or need assistance finding specific information, can contact us 0800 422 522 or email katrina.gray@rangitikei.govt.nz.

