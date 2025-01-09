Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Information Sought On Missing Fisherman At Piha Beach

Thursday, 9 January 2025, 3:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are making enquiries into the whereabouts of a fisherman who is reportedly unaccounted for at Piha Beach.

Police were contacted at around 1.50pm.

It has been reported the man was fishing off rocks on the southern end of Piha, when he fell into the water.

The Police Eagle helicopter has conducted an initial aerial search, as well as search efforts from Surf Lifesaving New Zealand.

The man has not yet been located and enquiries continue.

At this stage there is limited information about this man.

He is described as being of Asian descent and was wearing a lifejacket at the time.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about who this man is, or saw him prior to this report to come forward.

Please approach our staff in the area, or otherwise contact Police.

You can use the reference number P061229798.

