Moutere Eastern And Coastal Zone Consent Holders Under Water Restrictions In Tasman

Recent rainfall across the Tasman District has been sufficient to avert water restrictions in the first weeks of 2025, with only consent holders in the Moutere Eastern and Moutere Coastal management zones subject to water direction orders.

Stage 1 rationing, which is a 20% cut from authorised weekly usage, will continue from Monday 13 January 2025 for the holders of consents in these affected Water Management Zones.

It is important Consent holders are familiar with their Resource Consent conditions as some may be subject to higher restrictions.

There are no additional restrictions in place for Council-managed reticulated water supplies beyond the conditions of consent.

Scattered periods of rain between January 3rd and 5th has been valuable for groundwater, river flows and soil moisture levels – coastal Golden Bay received over 50 mm, Upper Moutere 30 mm and Motupiko 19 mm.

Motupiko groundwater levels have had some improvement, while soil moisture levels have improved at both Waimea and Tākaka.

The Moutere Eastern Zone had a small rise in its groundwater levels, but had since dropped to 35.3 m – close to the permit trigger level of 35 m and therefore warranting the continuation of Stage 1 restrictions.

In terms of river flows, Wairoa River had a peak unmodified flow of 8300 litres per second (l/s), well above the dam unaffiliated restrictions trigger, while the Waimea Community Dam was at full capacity.

The Wai-Iti Dam was 68.1% full on Monday 6 January, with the Lower Wai-Iti River flowing at 1500 l/s.

Te Waikoropupū Springs had recorded flows of 8300 l/s, which is above the Water Conservation Order trigger of 6895 l/s.

The rain we experienced on Tuesday, along with rain predicted for the rest of the week is expected to help with maintaining these levels.

The position will be reviewed at the next meeting of the Dry Weather Taskforce, scheduled for 14 January 2024.

You can keep up to date with groundwater and river flow data by visiting our environmental data portal www.tasman.govt.nz/my-region/environment/environmental-data-portal.

