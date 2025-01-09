Piha Incident Response Notification

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) is currently involved in a search and rescue operation at Piha beach, Auckland.

At approximately 1.45 pm 9 January, a member of the public contacted Piha Surf Life Saving Club regarding a fisherman seen in distress at ‘The Gap’ between Flat Rock and Taitomo Island, at Piha beach.

Lifeguards on-site immediately deployed an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) and two jet skis, while additional lifeguards monitored on land. Lifeguards were also soon joined by the Piha Area SAR team.

SLSNZ also contacted New Zealand Police requesting support, who despatched the Police Eagle, arriving on site at approximately 1.57 pm. New Zealand Police also despatched officers to the location by road.

Teams from SLSNZ, Piha Area SAR and New Zealand Police remain on site while a search is underway.

