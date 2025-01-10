Death Following Water-Related Incident, Pilot Bay
Friday, 10 January 2025, 8:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a water incident at Pilot Bay Beach yesterday morning.
Emergency services were notified just before 8:20am after a person was pulled from the water unresponsive.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
