New Zealand Flag Half-Masting To Mark The Funeral Of Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming, NZ Police

To action: New Zealand Flag to fly at half-mast for Funeral of Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming, New Zealand Police on Thursday, 16 January 2025, 8am - 5pm (or building hours).

At the request of the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, the Honourable Paul Goldsmith, the New Zealand Flag is to be flown at half-mast on all Government and public buildings on Thursday 16 January 2025 to mark the funeral of Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming of the New Zealand Police.

The New Zealand Flag should be flown at half-mast all day on Thursday 16 January 2025. This instruction applies to all Government Departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag poles and normally fly the New Zealand Flag. The Flag should be returned to full mast at the close of business hours on Thursday 16 January 2025.

The flag is half-masted by first raising it to the top of the mast and then immediately lowering it slowly to the half-mast position. The half-mast position will depend on the size of the flag and the length of the flagpole. The flag must be lowered to a position recognisably "half-mast" to avoid the appearance of a flag which has accidentally fallen away from the top of the flagpole. As a guide, the flag should be more than its own depth from the top of the flagpole. At the end of the day, the flag should be raised again to the top of the flagpole before being fully lowered.

For more information about half-masting the flag, visit: https://www.mch.govt.nz/our-work/flags-anthems-and-emblems/new-zealand-flag/display-rules-new-zealand-flag#half-masting. If you have any questions, please email national.symbols@mch.govt.nz.

