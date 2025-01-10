Hot On The Tail: Dangerous Driver Arrested In Whangārei

A dangerous driver allegedly tailgating other motorists and overtaking on blind corners has been taken into custody in Whangārei.

At about 9.20am yesterday, Police received a complaint from a member of the public who reported a vehicle travelling on Western Hills Drive tailgating and overtaking on blind corners.

Whangārei Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Dave Wilkinson, says a Police unit located the vehicle and followed it while staff got in place to stop the car.

“Officers signalled for the driver to stop, however the driver has allegedly begun overtaking other vehicles aggressively in a no passing zone.

“Road spike were then successfully deployed and the vehicle was spotted shortly after emitting smoke from its tyres.”

Senior Sergeant Wilkinson says the vehicle eventually pulled into a petrol station, where officers moved in quickly and took one person into custody.

“There is simply no excuse for this sort of behaviour on our roads, and Police will continue to do our part so that no one is harmed on our roads.

“However, these incidents must be reported to Police so we can investigate and make appropriate follow up enquiries.

“If you are the victim of this type of behaviour, please call 111 if it is happening now,” he says.

A 31-year-old man will appear in Whangārei District Court today charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of cannabis and utensils, and refusing to give blood.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

