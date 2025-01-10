Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Durham St Bus Stop Works Starting Soon

Friday, 10 January 2025, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Work is about to start on a new bus stop facility in the city centre.

The six new bus stop bays, on southern Durham St, will join other Tauranga City Council projects aimed at giving people more choice when travelling to and from our city centre.

Contractors expect to start preparatory work next week, with the main works to start from Monday, 20 January. The aim is to finish in April.

Southern Durham St will often need to reduce to one lane, with the northbound lane remaining open. At times, both lanes will need to close outside peak travel periods. Traffic controllers and signs will re-direct traffic when this occurs.

Contractors will do their best to minimise disruption, and the council asks that site workers be treated with patience and respect.

People with questions about the works can email citycentrept@tauranga.govt.nz.

More information about the project here.

