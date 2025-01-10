Summer Rail Upgrades Progressing Smoothly

Electric trains will run from an upgraded Pukekohe Station starting 3 February. (Photo/Supplied)

As more Aucklanders return to work next week, Auckland Transport and KiwiRail are reminding train users that additional bus services are running while the rail network remains closed this month for critical upgrades.

Buses are replacing trains while KiwiRail continues upgrade work on more than 110 sites to prepare for City Rail Link and allow more frequent reliable train services. This includes express rail buses on the Eastern, Southern and Western Lines. These are in addition to Auckland Transport’s regular bus services which train users can also use to get around the city.

Most train services will start to resume from 28 January, with all services returning by 3 February.

“Auckland works are progressing smoothly as we complete these essential works,” says KiwiRail Chief Capital Planning and Asset Development Officer, Dave Gordon.

“To ensure efficiency and minimise disruption, KiwiRail is undertaking Rail Network Rebuild, renewals, and CRL related workstreams during the December/January 2025 line closure, and all project sites are on target.

“We thank the people of Auckland for their patience with the disruptions, as we have been working hard over the holiday period.”

When the rail network fully re-opens on 3 February, electric trains will begin running from an upgraded Pukekohe Station for the first time.

Auckland Transport Director Public Transport and Active Modes Stacey van der Putten says closures for rail upgrades are critical to providing easier connections, more frequent and reliable trains.

“We do know having the rail network closed is frustrating. We’re working hard to keep Auckland moving with buses replacing trains, as well as our regular bus services running throughout the city, so people can still get where they need to go. Aucklanders can plan their trip using the AT Journey Planner which will let them know what public transport options are available.”

“KiwiRail is getting a huge amount of work done while there are less people needing to travel for school and work,” Ms van der Putten says.

“Electric trains from Pukekohe from February are just the first of the major improvements coming to rail soon. When City Rail Link opens in 2026 people across Auckland will benefit, with more frequent trains that are more reliable, easier connections across the city and big cuts in journey times.”

Drivers on the roads in the Onehunga and Penrose areas can also expect some potential delays with more trucks on the road carrying freight that would normally be on trains to and from the Southdown freight hub. To minimise congestion, the rail freight trucks are following designated routes and traffic will be actively managed by the Auckland Transport Operation Centre, including traffic light priority for trucks to keep traffic flowing.

Alternative transport options

For detail on the alternative transport options Auckland Transport is providing while the rail network is closed please go this webpage: Summer Rail Upgrade

