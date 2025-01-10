SH1 Work In Northland Starting Sunday

SH1 full road closure at Te Kamo Bypass / Supplied

A reminder, starting next week, our roading crews will begin essential road rebuilding work at key sites of SH1 between Whangārei and Ruakākā. Additionally, there will be overnight closures for the resurfacing of SH1 Te Kamo Bypass/Kamo Intersection. Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey as our roading crews work to improve the Highway.

SH1 Te Kamo Bypass/Kamo Intersection – Night Works

From Sunday (12 January) crews will be resurfacing a stretch of SH1 at Te Kamo Bypass.

The road will be closed between 8pm and 5am, Sunday to Thursday. The work is expected to finish the following Monday (20 January).

A detour (for light vehicles) will be available via Kamo township. High Productivity Motor Vehicles (HPMV) will be grouped together and guided through the worksite.

During the day, the road will operate with reduced speed limits in place.

Following the work at Te Kamo Bypass, crews will then resurface the SH1 / Kamo Road intersection, working overnight between 8pm and 5am on Tuesday 21 January, Wednesday 22 January, Thursday 23 January and again on Tuesday 28 January.

Kamo Road intersection resurfacing - night works / Supplied.

During this work, a temporary speed limit will be in place, in addition to lane closures and stop/go traffic management. There will also be a detour in place via Percy Street, Kensington Ave

Great North Road and Kamo township.

HPMV will be grouped and escorted through the worksite.

State Highway 1, Whangārei to Ruakākā

From Monday (13 January) contractors will begin rebuilding the northbound left lane on SH1, between Hewlett Road and Salmon Road.

This work will take place during the day; however, the passing lane will remain closed for the duration of the works, with a 50km/h temporary speed limit in place 24/7.

Traffic flow will be maintained in both directions, except for brief periods of stop/go to allow contractors to shift equipment or set-up and pack-down the site.

Work is expected to be complete by Friday 31 January.

Alternative northbound passing lanes are located between Puwera and Oakleigh (slightly north of Oakleigh) and north of Ruakākā (just north of Prescott Road).

From Monday 27 January, contractors will be rebuilding the southbound left lane on SH1, between Flyger Road and Prescott Road.

The work will initially be untaken during the day and is expected to take 2 and a half weeks before crews then undertake 1 and a half weeks of overnight work.

The passing lane will remain closed for the duration of the works, with a 50km/h temporary speed limit in place 24/7.

During the day works, traffic flow will be maintained in both directions, except for brief periods of stop/go to allow contractors to shift equipment or set-up and pack-down the site.

During night works, the road will operate under stop/go traffic management.

Alternative southbound passing lanes are located between Puwera and Oakleigh (slightly south of Puwera) and between Oakleigh and Mata (near Totara Road).

2024/25 summer maintenance season

Rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, improves the longevity of the network, the resilience and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi acknowledges this work will be disruptive for some road users and appreciates people’s patience while this strengthening work is carried out to make the road more resilient.

This summer, roadworkers are out across the region making improvements. Expect delays and allow extra time before you travel. Road workers are out in all weather and do their best to keep everyone moving. Be tolerant and respectful of all crew members and follow any instructions on site. They’re helping to keep you safe.

Work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

