Police Investigating Death In Avondale

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong:

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Avondale overnight.

Officers were called to a Holly Street property shortly after 1:30am today, where they located a deceased woman inside.

A scene examination is ongoing this morning, and locals will notice a Police presence in the area as we work to determine the circumstances that led to her death.

A man at the address is assisting Police with our inquiries, and at this time there is not thought to be any risk to the public.

More information will be released when we are in a position to do so.

