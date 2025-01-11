Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Investigating Death In Avondale

Saturday, 11 January 2025, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong:

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Avondale overnight.

Officers were called to a Holly Street property shortly after 1:30am today, where they located a deceased woman inside.

A scene examination is ongoing this morning, and locals will notice a Police presence in the area as we work to determine the circumstances that led to her death.

A man at the address is assisting Police with our inquiries, and at this time there is not thought to be any risk to the public.

More information will be released when we are in a position to do so.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 