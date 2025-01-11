Unexplained Death In Nelson

Detective Inspector Lex Bruning:

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Nelson.

Around 8pm last night, Police conducting an unrelated visit to an address on Suffolk Road, Stoke became aware of a deceased person at that location.

The man’s body appears to have been there for some time, and the circumstances are unclear at this stage.

Police will be engaging ESR to assist with a full scene examination.

This is expected to take several days, and will include a forensic post-mortem in due course.

The public can expect to see an increased Police presence in the Stoke area while we carry out these inquiries.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

