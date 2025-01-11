Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unexplained Death In Nelson

Saturday, 11 January 2025, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Lex Bruning:

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Nelson.

Around 8pm last night, Police conducting an unrelated visit to an address on Suffolk Road, Stoke became aware of a deceased person at that location.

The man’s body appears to have been there for some time, and the circumstances are unclear at this stage.

Police will be engaging ESR to assist with a full scene examination.

This is expected to take several days, and will include a forensic post-mortem in due course.

The public can expect to see an increased Police presence in the Stoke area while we carry out these inquiries.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 