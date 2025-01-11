Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Serious Crash, State Highway 3, Westmere - Central

Saturday, 11 January 2025, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are responding to a crash on State Highway 3 near Blueskin Road, Westmere, Whanganui.

The crash was reported around 10:15am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

SH3 is blocked and diversions are in place at Blueskin Road and Western Line, motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

