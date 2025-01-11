Serious Crash, State Highway 3, Westmere - Central
Saturday, 11 January 2025, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash on State Highway 3 near
Blueskin Road, Westmere, Whanganui.
The crash was
reported around 10:15am.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been advised.
SH3 is blocked and diversions are in
place at Blueskin Road and Western Line, motorists are
advised to take an alternate
route.
