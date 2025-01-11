Matangi Road Closed, Hillcrest, Hamilton - Waikato

Matangi Road is closed following an incident near Morrinsville Road, Hillcrest, Hamilton.

Diversions are in place at the intersections of Matangi Road - Morrinsville Road, Polar Lane, and Dalbeth Place.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route

