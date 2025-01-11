Matangi Road Closed, Hillcrest, Hamilton - Waikato
Saturday, 11 January 2025, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Matangi Road is closed following an incident near
Morrinsville Road, Hillcrest, Hamilton.
Diversions are
in place at the intersections of Matangi Road - Morrinsville
Road, Polar Lane, and Dalbeth Place.
Motorists are
advised to take an alternate
route
