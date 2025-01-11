Matangi Road, Hillcrest, Hamilton Reopens - Waikato
Matangi Road in Hillcrest, Hamilton has reopened.
Police thank motorists for their patience and cooperation while the road was
Canadians can take a while to get angry – but when they finally do, watch out. Canada has been falling out of love with Justin Trudeau for years, and his exit has to be the least surprising news event of the New Year. On recent polling, Trudeau’s Liberal party has the support of only 16% of the voting public, which is the lowest approval rating recorded by the Liberals, in their entire 157 years of existence. Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s right hand woman resigned three weeks ago, his chosen successor has declined the job, and by Christmas, his own party has turned on him.
The proposed RSB would make the ACT Party’s libertarian values central to our laws, give power to the Minister for Regulation, currently David Seymour, and a Regulatory Standards Board, while ignoring te Tiriti o Waitangi and broadly held values.
Driven by a minor party’s libertarian ideology, the Regulatory Standards Bill, alongside the Treaty Principles Bill, would have sweeping constitutional implications, if enacted.
At the request of the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, the Honourable Paul Goldsmith, the New Zealand Flag is to be flown at half-mast on all Government and public buildings on Thursday 16 January 2025 to mark the funeral of Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming of the New Zealand Police.
Child Poverty Action Group’s Executive Officer, Sarita Divis, says 'This Bill will put at risk the fundamental human rights and wellbeing of people, including many of our most vulnerable.'
The new deadline for submissions is 1.00pm, Tuesday, 14 January 2025. The committee unanimously agreed to reopen submissions due to the technical issues affecting the Parliament website in the closing days of the submission period.