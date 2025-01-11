Fatal water-related incident, Mount Wellington
Saturday, 11 January 2025, 6:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a water-related incident off the
coast of Mount Wellington, Auckland today.
Police
responded to Mount Wellington around 3:45pm following
reports of a body floating in the water.
The deceased
has since been recovered from the water.
The death
will be referred to the
Coroner.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more