Fatal Crash, Feilding
Sunday, 12 January 2025, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash near
Feilding.
Police were advised just before 8pm on
Saturday 11 January that a motorcycle had crashed on
Kawakawa Road.
The motorcyclist was located deceased
at the scene.
No other vehicles were
involved.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
underway.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more