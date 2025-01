Fatal incident, Hahei Beach, Thames-Coromandel

One person has died following a rescue from a cliff at Hahei Beach, Thames-Coromandel.

Emergency services responded around 8:15pm.

One person was located at the bottom of the cliff face in a critical condition, however they later died at the scene.

The second person was located trapped on the cliff uninjured; A Lines Rescue Team from Fire and Emergency New Zealand was deployed to retrieve them.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

