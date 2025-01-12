Road Closed, Colyton Road, Bunnythorpe - Central

Colyton Road is closed following a serious two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Colyton Road and Watershed Road intersection at around 2.55pm.

Initial reports suggest there are serious injuries.

Diversions are in place while the road is closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

