Road Closed, Colyton Road, Bunnythorpe - Central
Sunday, 12 January 2025, 3:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Colyton Road is closed following a serious two-vehicle
crash this afternoon.
Emergency services were called
to the Colyton Road and Watershed Road intersection at
around 2.55pm.
Initial reports suggest there are
serious injuries.
Diversions are in place while the
road is closed.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area if possible and expect
delays.
